Volodymyr Zelensky became the first first foreign leader to address the UK Cabinet in almost 30 years as he spoke to Sir Keir Starmer and his senior ministers on Friday, 19 July.

The Ukrainian president appealed for permission to strike Russian targets with Western weapons in his historic remarks.

Mr Zelensky also urged the government to help with Kyiv’s long-range capability.

“I ask you to show your leadership in this and please convince other partners to remove the limits," Mr Zelensky told the meeting on Friday morning.