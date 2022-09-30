Moore Murders: Skull found in hunt for victim Keith Bennett

Police investigating the killing of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are exploring the reported discovery of a human skull.

The 12-year-old was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, in the 1960s, with three of them later found buried on Saddleworth Moor, but his body has never been recovered.

Greater Manchester Police have begun a dig in the area after an unofficial search group said they had discovered human remains.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.