Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:23
Bodycam footage shows moment police in Florida arrest Orlando murder suspect
Officials in Florida have released the bodycam footage showing the arrest of a man charged with murder following an outbreak of gun violence.
Police say Keith Melvin Moses, 19, killed three people, one aged just nine, during a mass shooting on Wednesday, 22 February
He has been charged with the first-degree murder of Nathacha Augustin, 38, and it is expected he will be charged over the shooting of four other shooting victims.
This video shows the moment the 19-year-old was apprehended by officers.
