Bodycam footage shows moment police in Florida arrest Orlando murder suspect

Officials in Florida have released the bodycam footage showing the arrest of a man charged with murder following an outbreak of gun violence.

Police say Keith Melvin Moses, 19, killed three people, one aged just nine, during a mass shooting on Wednesday, 22 February

He has been charged with the first-degree murder of Nathacha Augustin, 38, and it is expected he will be charged over the shooting of four other shooting victims.

This video shows the moment the 19-year-old was apprehended by officers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.