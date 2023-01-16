Distressing footage has emerged appearing to show the moment a pack of hounds savaged and killed a fox in an illegal hunt.

The video shows dogs swarming around the wild animal as it was laying near a ditch in a field next to a country lane near Canterbury, Kent.

Two hunt saboteurs then jump out of a Land Rover and began shouting at the hounds to leave the fox alone, before a man picks up the bloodied and injured animal.

Hunting foxes with hounds was made illegal in 2004, with the use of dogs to kill wildlife banned.

