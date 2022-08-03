Recovery efforts continue in Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.

Footage and images broadcast on Fox 11 show the destruction caused by the freak weather, with homes left destroyed and many vehicles flipped over.

One resident claimed the entirety of the downstairs of her house is “gone”, along with all her memories and keepsakes.

“Everything is gone, it was awful, I don’t know if I can recover from this,” she said.

The cleanup effort will be hampered by record temperatures sweeping across Kentucky, with many left without power or air conditioning.

