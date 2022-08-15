William Ruto announced as new president of Kenya

William Ruto has been elected as the new president of Kenya, according to the country’s electoral commission.

Scuffles broke out at an election count centre ahead of the announcement on Monday, 15 August, amid accusations of vote-rigging by campaigners for Ruto’s opponent, Raila Odinga.

Four out of seven members of the electoral commission said that they could not endorse the results.

“We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of this last phase of the general election,” the commission’s vice chairperson Juliana Cherera said.

