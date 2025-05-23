Watch: Kermit the Frog issues heartwarming advice for college graduates

Kermit the Frog has hopped onto the stage at the University of Maryland to deliver a message of unity and collaboration to the graduating class of 2025.

The iconic Muppet, known for his sometimes cynical but ultimately hopeful outlook, encouraged the crowd of thousands to navigate the uncertainties of the "real world" by working together.

“Here's a little advice, if you're willing to listen to a frog,” Kermit said.

“Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”