Moment House of Representatives ousts Speaker Kevin McCarthy

The US House of Representatives voted to oust its Speaker, Rep Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday, 3 October.

After a motion to vacate was filed by Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL), eight Republicans voted with the Democrats to oust Mr McCarthy, who had struck a deal with Democrats on a 45-day funding resolution to avert a government shutdown.

The Republicans who voted to remove Mr McCarthy included Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, and Mr Gaetz.