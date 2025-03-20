Awkward moment Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is scolded for touching fellow CNN guest

A star of the reality show Shark Tank has been criticized for touching a female CNN guest in an awkward moment.

“Native Land Pod” host Angela Rye was engaging in a roundtable discussion on “NewsNight” on Wednesday (20 March) when billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary interjected, appearing to touch her arm.

“You don’t have to touch me,” Rye told O’Leary before continuing.

“I did that nicely,” O’Leary responded.

“I don’t want you to touch me, that’s my personal space,” Rye fired back.

“I won’t ever do it again,” the Shark Tank star said before Rye shifted back to her debate.