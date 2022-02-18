Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot black motorist Daunte Wright, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Ms Potter mistakenly drew a gun instead of a taser during a traffic stop in April 2021, killing Mr Wright.

She was convicted of manslaughter last December and will serve at least 16 months of her sentence behind bars.

Prosecutors had requested a tougher sentence of seven years and two months, while members of the Wright family called for Ms Potter to face the harshest possible punishment.

