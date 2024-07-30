Kim Sengupta 1956-2024: A fearless war correspondent and Independent institution

Award-winning war correspondent Kim Sengupta has died at the age of 68. In a career spanning four decades, Kim defined his legacy at The Independent covering war and conflict from some of the most dangerous frontlines the world has seen.

During his reporting, Kim reported from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Kosovo, Sudan amongst many others.

The Independent’s editor-in-chief, Geordie Greig, spoke of Kim as “a reporter’s reporter. He lived for the story and courageously covered countless conflicts from Iraq to Ukraine.”