An intimate look at the eco-friendly screen King Charles III will be anointed behind

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the spectacular environmentally-friendly screen King Charles III will be anointed behind during his cornation on 6 May.

The monarch, who is eco-conscious himself, will be out of public view when he gets anointed with the holy oil from Jerusalem at the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Detailing on the screen includes leaves representing the nations of the Commonwealth, and it features three sides to give the royal more privacy during the ‘deeply spiritual’ moment.

