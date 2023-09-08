King and Queen attend church to remember Queen Elizabeth II

The King and Queen are commemorating the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II at Crathie Kirk in Scotland.

Charles, dressed in a red tartan kilt, and Camilla, in a blue day dress and cardigan, made the short journey by car from the nearby Balmoral Estate to the Scottish church where monarchs have worshipped since Queen Victoria.

On the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the King and his wife are marking her life with private prayers and a moment of reflection.