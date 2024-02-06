King Charles doesn’t want ‘any estrangement’ from family as Harry rushes back to UK

King Charles “adores” his sons and does not want any “estrangement” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, his former communications secretary has said.

Prince Harry is currently on his way to the UK to see his father following his cancer diagnosis, which was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Monday (5 February).

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the King’s former communications secretary Kristina Kyriacou, spoke of the monarch’s love for his sons.

She said: “He adores his sons and he will want to see his grandchildren. He didn't want any of this estrangement.

“Everyone thought it was right to allow Harry and Meghan to go and live the life they wanted in the States.”