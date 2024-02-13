King Charles will reveal cancer type after treatment, royal insider says

King Charles will reveal the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with after his treatment, a royal insider has said.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said she is “certain” Charles will share more details about his diagnosis, during an interview on Loose Women on Tuesday (13 February).

Ms Seward described the King as a “private person” but said he will want to raise awareness of his type of cancer.

The King was today pictured smiling with the Queen by his side as he returned to London to continue his cancer treatment.

The King and Queen Camilla flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace from their private Sandringham home, and were driven the short distance to nearby Clarence House.