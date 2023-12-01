King Charles prays Cop28 will be ‘critical turning point’ for climate change

King Charles says he is praying Cop28 will be a “critical turning point” for climate change in a passionate speech at the opening of the World Climate Action Summit.

The King warned the world remains “dreadfully far off track” in key climate targets and called for meaningful change in his opening address at Cop28 in Dubai on Friday (1 December).

Charles said that despite some progress, “transformational action” was needed as the dangers of climate change are “no longer distant risks”.

He added: “I pray with all my heart that Cop28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action at a time when, already, as scientists have been warning for so long, we are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”