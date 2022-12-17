100 days on the throne: A look back at King Charles III’s reign so far

It’s been 100 days since the death of the Queen and the start of King Charles III’s reign, and it’s been a chaotic period for the UK.

From the cost of living crisis, to another new prime minister, the monarch has had no shortage of engagements and meetings to attend so far.

In that time, he also led his first Remembrance Sunday as King, and welcomed South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on his first state visit.

This Christmas, he’ll give his first Christmas Day address on the BBC.

