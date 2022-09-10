Privy council proclaims King Charles III sovereign

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed sovereign at a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.

The proclamation, held at in the first part of the Accession Council, was attended by around 200 members of the privy council, including prime minister Liz Truss.

The Prince of Wales was the first to sign the proclamation, followed by Her Majesty the Queen Consort, The Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, and Ms Truss.

