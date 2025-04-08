King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed a Red Arrows display at Quirinale Palace and a red carpet welcome on their state visit to Italy.

The UK's Red Arrow pilots flew alongside Italian air force aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, in a flypast that trailed the colours of both countries over the skies above Rome.

The royals can be seen admiring the show with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura who is acting in a first lady role after the death of her mother.

The King and Queen will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday 9 April, attending a state banquet in the evening alongside politicians and celebrities.