King Charles III appears to fight back tears as MPs express condolences

King Charles III appeared to fight back tears during his first parliamentary visit to Westminster Hall, as MPs expressed their condolences to the monarch after the death of his mother.

The King appeared solemn as the speakers of the House of Lords and House of Commons spoke of Queen Elizabeth II’s life and death during the ceremony on Monday (12 September).

Alongside the Queen Consort, Camilla, King Charles heard from Lindsay Hoyle that MPs offered their “heartfelt sympathies” in his time of loss.

