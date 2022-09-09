King Charles expresses ‘love’ for Prince Harry and Meghan in national address

King Charles III expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first speech as sovereign.

In a pre-recorded television address, the King wished them well “as they continue to build their lives overseas” after confirming Prince William’s new royal titles.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said.

In his speech, the King also paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, saying she had “warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people”.

