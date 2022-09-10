King Charles III delivers speech after making declaration to privy council

King Charles III has made his declaration as part of the accession council ceremony today, 10 September.

The new sovereign signed a declaration to take and subscribe to the oath relating to the security of the Church of Scotland.

His Majesty spoke of the “irreparable loss” to his family, the UK and the world, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty I shall strive to follow the aspiring example I have been set,” King Charles said.

