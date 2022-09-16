King Charles III attends prayer service during first visit to Wales as monarch

King Charles III attended a service of prayer and reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II as he made his first visit to Wales as monarch.

His Majesty was joined by the Queen Consort for the service, which was conducted at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, in the final stop on his tour of the four home nations.

Among the congregation were prime minister Liz Truss and Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford.

