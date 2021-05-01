Rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha shootings destroyed by Wisconsin crime lab

The rifle that teenager Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during an anti-racism protest has been shredded by a Wisconsin crime lab.

Rittenhouse killed two people and wounded another as he roamed the streets of Kenosha with other armed men acting as a self-described militia during demonstrations in August 2020.

A jury has since found him not guilty on charges of intentional homicide, reckless homicide and attempted intentional homicide.

Following the verdict, the weapon Rittenhouse used during the shootings has been destroyed, after he said he didn’t want it to be sold and used as a trophy.

