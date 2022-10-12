Human brain grown in lab learns to play video game in just five minutes

A human brain grown in a lab has learned to play the classic video game Pong in just five minutes.

The organ, called DishBrain, contains 800,000 neurons all living and operating in tandem.

Compared to AI (artificial intelligence) - which takes 90 minutes to pick up the computer challenge - it’s far more like a real brain.

The experiments taking place at biotech start-up Cortical Labs in Memphis, Tennessee, shed fresh light on how grey and white matter works, offering hope of developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.

