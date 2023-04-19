Labour MP mistakenly calls Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf ‘Muhammad’

Labour MP Peter Kyle mistakenly called Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf “Muhammad” during an interview with Sky News on Wednesday 19 April.

“Muhammad Yousaf needs to get a grip on his party because right now it’s not capable of serving the people of Scotland,” Mr Kyle said, criticising the Scottish National Party (SNP).

He has since apologised for the comment.

“I’m always mortified if I ever get someone’s name wrong and I am now. I’m sorry to Humza and promise it’s a mistake I won’t make twice,” Mr Kyle said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.