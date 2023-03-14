Labour MP brands Iran’s IRGC as ‘clerical fascists and homicidal maniacs’

A Labour MP said "both sides of the House" recognise Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as being "clerical fascists and homicidal maniacs."

John Cryer called on the foreign secretary to make the "final step" of proscribing the group as a terrorist organisation.

During his address in the Commons, he said the IRGC "particularly enjoy torturing and murdering women."

The IRGC is a special branch of Iran’s armed forces which has been sanctioned by the UK Government.

