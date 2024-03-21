Watch: Labour MP squirms during grilling on where to house small boat migrants

Labour MP Neil Coyle squirmed during a grilling by the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire over Labour's migration policy.

Mr Coyle dodged questions over the Labour Party's plans to house migrants coming to the UK in small boats.

He claimed the Labour Party would not house migrants in military sites, barges or hotels due to costs.

"The costs are ludicrous. The National Audit Office has said the cost is ludicrous", said Mr Coyle.

The MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark refused to offer a solution or a plan to house migrants under a Labour government.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, 20 March, during an appearance on BBC Newsnight.