Stretford and Urmston: Labour’s Andrew Western comfortably wins by-election

Labour has secured a comfortable win in the Stretford and Urmston by-election as Andrew Western becomes the country's newest MP.

Mr Western secured 69.6 per cent of the votes, up 9.34 per cent on the snap general election three years ago, with a 10.5 per cent swing from Conservatives to Labour.

The byelection was called after Labour frontbencher Kate Green stepped down to become Greater Manchester deputy mayor.

Mr Western said it is "clear… that people are ready for a Labour government, and let the message go out tonight that Labour are ready to govern."

