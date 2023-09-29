Terminal temporarily closed as flooding hits New York’s LaGuardia airport

New York’s LaGuardia Airport was forced to close a terminal temporarily as heavy rains caused flooding.

Terminal A was forced to close down before 11 am on Friday (29 September), after the building flooded.

Footage posted on social media showed passengers wading through inches of water.

All flights at Terminal A were cancelled through to 4 am on Saturday. There were delays and cancellations across New York’s three airports as flooding hit swathes of the city.