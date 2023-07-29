Tearful mother delivers emotional plea after Lakeside killer jailed

The mother of a murder victim delivered a tearful speech after the killer, known as the Lakeside murderer, was sentenced to 27 years in jail .

Lauretta Ugwa, the mother of Michael Ugwa, who was stabbed to death, called for tougher and longer sentences for "cases like Michael's" in her passionate speech.

Muhammad Khan, 24, stabbed a father-of-three, Michael Ugwa, 29, to death in a food hall at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex in April last year.

In the video, Lauretta suggests that tougher sentences would help lead to a "substantial decline" in knife crime.