Major landslide and rockfall blocks Nevada highway in dramatic drone footage

Drone footage shows the scene in Nevada where a “major landslide and rockfall” completely blocked a highway.

This stunning aerial video shows the severity of the rockfall on State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon on Wednesday, 11 January.

Officials said the landslide was likely caused by recent heavy rain, and the rocks were scattered across roughly 400 feet of roadway.

Around 1,800 drivers travel through the area every day, and alternate routes are “sparse” in the rural area.

