‘Hostage-taker’ throws furniture from Ceasars Palace window as SWAT respond

Video appears to show a person throwing furniture out of the window at Ceasars Palace as police respond at the scene.

Police said a man has barricaded himself inside the famous Las Vegas hotel and casino on Tuesday 11 July, claiming he is armed.

Officials confirmed the man pulled a woman into his room “by force” and that she remains inside.

The officer added that no shots have been fired and no weapons have been seen.

TikTok user Kayla Cornwell said she was at a business event when the building was evacuated.

SWAT teams and crisis negotiators are at the scene.