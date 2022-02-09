Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert appeared to liken herself to Jesus during an appearance on former GOP Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee’s Newsmax programme.

Mr Huckabee said he was impressed by Ms Boebert’s willingness and ability to “speak openly about your faith and how it defines you”.

“You know, I think people would love it if I would tone it down. But, you know, we had our Lord Jesus certainly didn’t tone it down for anyone,” Ms Boebert said.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here