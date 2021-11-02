A months-long investigation into apparent sightings of “jet men” flying near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has found that inflatable balloons are to blame.

On Monday, the FAA and FBI told NBC4 News that images and footage captured by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in November 2020 appeared to find that balloons were at fault.

The images showed what appeared to be balloons of Jack Skellington, a character from the 1993 Tim Burton movie A Nightmare Before Christmas.

It was unclear why the images were released only recently.

