Led By Donkeys target Jacob Rees-Mogg in latest viral video

Led By Donkeys have released a new anti-government clip highlighting the controversial life and politics of Jacob Rees-Mogg.

It comes as Rees-Mogg backs Boris Johnson to return to his post as prime minister, following the departure of Liz Truss.

Using clips from his childhood from 1969 through to the present day, the video's content shows the politician's affluent lifestyle, from attending Eton, to setting up an investment firm.

However, it also targets his stances on abortion and his ties with Russia, in a bid to sway people away from supporting him.

