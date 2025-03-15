CCTV footage shows a thief's movements before he murdered a “hard-working” Amazon delivery driver who was trying to stop him stealing his van.

Claudiu Carol Kondor, 42, was delivering parcels in Leeds in 2024 when Mark Ross, 32, climbed into his van and started to drive away, a court heard.

Mr Kondor clung onto the vehicle for half-a-mile as the defendant hit speeds of up to 60mph and swerved from side to side before hitting two parked cars.

Mr Kondor died from head and chest injuries from the second crash, the court heard.

On Friday, 14 March, Ross was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for a minimum term of 30 years.