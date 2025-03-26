First look: London landmarks brought to life in Lego replica

Legoland Windsor Resort has unveiled seven new Lego skyscrapers made up of two million bricks.

New footage shows workers putting the finishing touches on miniature versions of iconic buildings including the Gherkin, the Cheese Grater, City Hall and One Canada Square.

The impressive structures form part of Legoland’s revamped Miniland London attraction, which already boasts Lego versions of the Elizabeth Tower, the London Eye and Buckingham Palace.

Miniland London also features 25 Lego boats and 174 buses, taxis and trains.