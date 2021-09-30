Shocking footage shows the moment a woman barely survived an attack by a leopard in India’s Goregaon area yesterday.

The jaw-dropping video from Mumbai shows the lady sitting down as the wild cat slowly creeps up behind and attacks scratching at its victim, with the woman bravely defending herself with a metal rod.

The cougar attack luckily only lasts for a few seconds before the cat gets scared from being hit and runs off into the distance.

The woman was hospitalised with minor injuries.