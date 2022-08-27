Fascinating ‘Levanter cloud’ billows over Rock of Gibraltar

An unusual cloud has been spotted blowing over the Rock of Gibraltar in a new video shared by the Met Office.

The rare Levanter cloud regularly appears over the rock, where moist air reaches cool temperatures, forming a cloud seemingly out of nowhere.

According to the Royal Meteorological Society, this type of wind is most common from June through to October.

As the rock is situated right next to Gibraltar International Airport, those taking off and landing can catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

