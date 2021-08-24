Shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, has said an agreement needs to be made during the G7 summit, which looks to extend the Afghanistan withdrawal deadline.

Nandy said hundreds of people eligible to come to the UK remain stuck in Kabul.

"We have got to get an agreement at the G7 today that will make a common approach to the Taliban, to extend that deadline and that relies on US support,” she added.

Former head of the British army, Lord Dannatt, said he did not expect the Taliban to agree to an extension and the UK government should have made a better evacuation plan.