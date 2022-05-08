Lisa Nandy says comparing ‘beergate’ to Downing Street parties is ‘desperate’

Lisa Nandy defended Keir Starmer over ‘beergate’ in an interview, claiming that it “was not illegal to eat” and comparisons of the situation to Downing Street parties are ‘desperate’.

“This is a guy who self-isolated six times during the pandemic,” she told Sky News. I don’t know a single other person who did that. He is Mr Rules. He does not break the rules.”

“The idea that this is the same thing is just a sign of a government that is tired, desperate and just out of ideas,” Nandy added.

