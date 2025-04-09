Lisa Nandy has publicly reversed her stance on the monarchy after previously voicing her desire to vote to abolish the institution.

During her 2020 Labour leadership campaign, she stated being a Democrat, she’d vote to abolish the monarchy. However, speaking on Wednesday’s (9 April) Good Morning Britain, the senior Labour minister cited her collaborative work with the royal family on initiatives like tackling knife crime and the UK Soft Power Council as influencing her shift.

Ms Nandy said the nation needs a royal family “who are able to help us to deliver the benefits to Britain” due to the ongoing turmoil in the world.