Moment lithium battery erupts into ball of fire at West Yorkshire home

Fire services have shown the harrowing moment a lithium battery exploded inside a West Yorkshire home as the family inside slept.

The incident, which took place on 24 February in Illingworth at around 1am, sees the battery charging an electric motorbike, before crackling sounds are heard caused by too much heat.

As the homeowner comes down to investigate, it erupts into a ball of flames, destroying the kitchen.

Five people were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, while one suffered burns to their mouth and windpipe.

