Liz Truss pays tribute to Boris Johnson in first speech as prime minister

Liz Truss paid tribute to her predecessor, Boris Johnson, during her first speech as prime minister on Tuesday, 6 September.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Ms Truss thanked the former PM for his premiership.

"Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine, and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister," Ms Truss said.

Johnson congratulated Ms Truss on her leadership contest win on Monday, saying: "Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent."

