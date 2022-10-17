Penny Mordaunt insisted that Liz Truss was not “hiding under her desk” or “cowering away” from urgent questions, as the prime minister dodges a House of Commons appearance on Monday afternoon.

The leader of the house instead stood at the dispatch box, but refused to reveal exactly why Ms Truss was absent from the debate.

“The prime minister is not under a desk... I can assure the house she is, with regret, not here for a very good reason,” Ms Mordaunt said to jeers.

