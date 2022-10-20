Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation

The Liz Truss lettuce, set up in a viral YouTube stream by the Daily Star, has officially outlasted the prime minister.

On Thursday, Ms Truss announced her resignation as Tory party leader, leaving office after just 45 days.

She is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history and has been outlasted by the viral lettuce, with a shelf life of 10 days.

The Daily Star’s stream was started seven days ago and made news headlines across the world.

After the PM announced her resignation, “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang was played on loop.

