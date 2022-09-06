Key moments from Liz Truss’s first speech as prime minister

Liz Truss promised to pursue three priorities for the United Kingdom as she spoke outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, 6 September.

In her first speech as prime minister, Ms Truss said that she would tackle tax cuts and reforms, soaring energy bills and securing the energy supply, and put the NHS on a "firm footing."

“I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing. We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills," Ms Truss said.

