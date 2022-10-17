‘Blindingly obvious’ Liz Truss must resign, Conservative MP Crispin Blunt says

Crispin Blunt believes it’s “blindingly obvious” Liz Truss must resign.

He has become the first Conservative MP to publicly call on the prime minister to quit, suggesting the government cannot carry credibility while she is still the leader.

“I’m afraid the blindingly obvious conclusion is that she must [go],” Mr Blunt said.

“If the issue does has to be forced, a way can be found to force it. That was shown when Boris Johnson lost the confidence of his ministerial colleagues,” he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.