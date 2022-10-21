Taylor Swift’s Blank Space plays over Liz Truss resignation during Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News used Taylor Swift‘s “Blank Space” to soundtrack its montage of Liz Truss, following her resignation as prime minister.

The short compilation featured lyrics including “you look like my next mistake” and quickly went viral on social media.

Channel 4 introduced the package by saying Ms Truss had admitted Swift’s 2014 hit was her favourite song.

After weeks of chaos, the prime minister resigned on Thursday, and a new Tory leader is expected to be in place by next Friday.

